Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $347.22.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.
NASDAQ:POOL opened at $345.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $334.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $365.52. Pool has a 1-year low of $293.51 and a 1-year high of $422.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00.
Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Pool had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pool will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Pool’s payout ratio is 37.56%.
Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.
