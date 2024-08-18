Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $347.22.

Get Pool alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Pool

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pool Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 77 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 232.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 11,800.0% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $345.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $334.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $365.52. Pool has a 1-year low of $293.51 and a 1-year high of $422.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Pool had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pool will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Pool’s payout ratio is 37.56%.

About Pool

(Get Free Report

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.