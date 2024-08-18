PotCoin 1-Day Volume Hits $10.67 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $10.67 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00009609 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.80 or 0.00112739 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00010652 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000146 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

