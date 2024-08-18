ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY) Stock Price Down 0.9%

ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.73 and last traded at $13.73. 3,949 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 8,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.86.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average is $13.98.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 4.01% of ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (EMTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides inverse exposure to an equally weighted index of US stocks in the retail industry using swap agreements. EMTY was launched on Nov 14, 2017 and is managed by ProShares.

