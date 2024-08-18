ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Gap Down to $30.91

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.91, but opened at $30.02. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $30.26, with a volume of 379,148 shares changing hands.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil alerts:

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Down 2.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.53.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UCO. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the first quarter worth approximately $1,650,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 1st quarter worth $396,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 1st quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 4th quarter worth $248,000.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.