Pure Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $6,016,878,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $800,130,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,200,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,445,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,451 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,516,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,062,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3,836.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,518,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,379 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total transaction of $1,062,990.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,304,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total value of $1,062,990.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,375 shares in the company, valued at $9,304,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at $42,355,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,799 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,721 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.1 %

JPM stock opened at $213.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.19 and a 12 month high of $217.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

See Also

