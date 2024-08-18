Radio Caca Trading 4.7% Lower Over Last Week (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. Radio Caca has a market cap of $52.03 million and $2.58 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001413 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 429,611,671,770 tokens and its circulating supply is 368,879,555,113 tokens. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars.

