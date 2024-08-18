Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) and Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Head to Head Review

Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMSYF – Get Free Report) and Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Ramsay Health Care and Brookdale Senior Living’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ramsay Health Care N/A N/A N/A Brookdale Senior Living -5.71% -44.72% -3.55%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.2% of Ramsay Health Care shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Brookdale Senior Living shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ramsay Health Care N/A N/A N/A $1.43 24.01 Brookdale Senior Living $3.07 billion 0.44 -$189.01 million ($0.77) -9.00

This table compares Ramsay Health Care and Brookdale Senior Living’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Ramsay Health Care has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brookdale Senior Living. Brookdale Senior Living is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ramsay Health Care, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ramsay Health Care and Brookdale Senior Living, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ramsay Health Care 0 0 0 0 N/A Brookdale Senior Living 0 1 2 0 2.67

Brookdale Senior Living has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.23%. Given Brookdale Senior Living’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brookdale Senior Living is more favorable than Ramsay Health Care.

Summary

Ramsay Health Care beats Brookdale Senior Living on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ramsay Health Care

Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals. The company offers health care services to public and private patients. It operates facilities in approximately 530 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. Ramsay Health Care Limited was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors. The Assisted Living and Memory Care segment owns or leases communities consisting of freestanding, multi-story communities and freestanding, single-story communities, which offer housing and 24-hour assistance with activities of daily living for the Company’s residents. This segment also operates memory care communities for residents with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. The CCRCs segment owns or leases communities that provides various living arrangements, such as independent and assisted living, memory care, and skilled nursing; and services to accommodate various levels of physical ability and healthcare needs. It also manages communities on behalf of others. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

