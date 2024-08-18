Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.05 Per Share

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Range Resources in a report released on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.02. The consensus estimate for Range Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RRC. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Range Resources from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Range Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Range Resources from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.11.

Range Resources Trading Down 0.1 %

Range Resources stock opened at $30.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.60. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $27.29 and a 12 month high of $39.33.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $641.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Range Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 333.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 21.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Range Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the second quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Range Resources

In other Range Resources news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $56,472.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,986.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

