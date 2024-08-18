Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC Buys 1,190 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 51.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupree Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 225.7% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 38,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 9,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.39.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $118.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $465.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.39.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.