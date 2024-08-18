Rarible Price Tops $1.49 on Major Exchanges (RARI)

Rarible (RARI) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. Over the last seven days, Rarible has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rarible has a total market cap of $35.62 million and approximately $510,787.30 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rarible token can currently be bought for about $1.49 or 0.00002485 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
Rarible Token Profile
Rarible’s launch date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,834,553 tokens. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarifoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rarible’s official website is rari.foundation.
Buying and Selling Rarible
