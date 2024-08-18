Raymond James Boosts Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Price Target to C$44.00

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$40.50 to C$44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Pollard Banknote’s FY2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PBL. Acumen Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$47.00 to C$28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Pollard Banknote from C$40.00 to C$28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.
Pollard Banknote Trading Down 3.5 %
Pollard Banknote Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.26%.
About Pollard Banknote
Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of lottery and charitable gaming products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming systems, and Retail. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.
