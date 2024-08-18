Raymond James Increases Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Price Target to $75.00

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Raymond James from $67.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 7.50% from the company’s previous close.

REG has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Regency Centers Price Performance

REG stock opened at $69.77 on Friday. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $56.29 and a 1 year high of $71.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.77.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.48). Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $357.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Regency Centers will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 307,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,503,930. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $1,140,242,000. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 2,586.9% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,670,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,431 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 16.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,565,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,906 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 10.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,048,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,995,000 after buying an additional 873,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Regency Centers by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,889,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,520,000 after buying an additional 830,572 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

