RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Receives $88.43 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RBA shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of RB Global from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on RB Global from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. CIBC initiated coverage on RB Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on RB Global from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on RB Global from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

RB Global Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE RBA opened at $82.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.55, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.29. RB Global has a one year low of $55.67 and a one year high of $82.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.07.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. RB Global had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RB Global will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

RB Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from RB Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 2,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $230,563.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 23,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,162.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Baron Concors sold 13,230 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $992,911.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,299.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 2,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $230,563.20. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 23,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,837,162.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,787 shares of company stock worth $3,600,835 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in shares of RB Global by 1.9% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in RB Global by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of RB Global by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RB Global by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

