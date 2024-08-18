Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Trading 4.2% Higher

Red Rock Resources Plc (LON:RRR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00). 19,443,104 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 59,414,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.07, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.06.

Red Rock Resources Plc engages in the production and exploration of natural resources assets in the South Africa, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, Australia, and internationally. The company explores for manganese, iron ore, uranium, gold, copper, cobalt, lithium, and nickel, as well as oil and gas properties.

