Request 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.99 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. Request has a total market cap of $72.80 million and $1.99 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can now be purchased for about $0.0947 or 0.00000157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00011060 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,116.57 or 0.99969065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00008111 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00012366 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007641 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,592,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,696,343 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,592,073.8906219 with 768,696,342.5944647 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09117968 USD and is up 0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $4,168,357.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

