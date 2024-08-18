Reviewing Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) and ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX)

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) and Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

ImmunityBio has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ginkgo Bioworks has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ImmunityBio and Ginkgo Bioworks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunityBio $1.31 million 2,120.17 -$583.20 million ($1.09) -3.68 Ginkgo Bioworks $251.46 million 1.96 -$892.87 million ($0.44) -0.50

Profitability

ImmunityBio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ginkgo Bioworks. ImmunityBio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ginkgo Bioworks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares ImmunityBio and Ginkgo Bioworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunityBio -198,994.05% N/A -114.89% Ginkgo Bioworks -486.98% -63.09% -38.13%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.6% of ImmunityBio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of Ginkgo Bioworks shares are held by institutional investors. 83.4% of ImmunityBio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of Ginkgo Bioworks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ImmunityBio and Ginkgo Bioworks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunityBio 0 1 0 0 2.00 Ginkgo Bioworks 3 2 1 0 1.67

ImmunityBio currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.63%. Ginkgo Bioworks has a consensus price target of $1.40, indicating a potential upside of 532.05%. Given Ginkgo Bioworks’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ginkgo Bioworks is more favorable than ImmunityBio.

Summary

Ginkgo Bioworks beats ImmunityBio on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies. The company's platforms have generated therapeutic agents that are currently being or planned to be studied in clinical trials across various indications in liquid and solid tumors, including bladder, lung and colorectal cancers, and glioblastoma multiforme. Its lead biologic product candidate is Anktiva, an FDA-approved immunotherapy in combination with bacillus calmette-guérin (BCG) for the treatment of adult patients with BCG unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer with carcinoma in situ, with or without papillary tumors. The company has collaboration agreements with National Cancer Institute. It also has license agreements with 3M Innovative Properties Company; Access to Advanced Health Institute; LadRx Corporation; Sanford Health; Shenzhen Beike Biotechnology Co. Ltd.; Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.; and GlobeImmune, Inc. The company is based in San Diego, California.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

