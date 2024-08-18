Reviewing Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) & ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA)

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) and ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Li Auto and ECD Automotive Design, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Li Auto 0 1 6 0 2.86 ECD Automotive Design 0 0 1 0 3.00

Li Auto currently has a consensus price target of $40.08, suggesting a potential upside of 95.24%. ECD Automotive Design has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 749.06%. Given ECD Automotive Design’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ECD Automotive Design is more favorable than Li Auto.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Li Auto 8.73% 16.65% 7.27% ECD Automotive Design N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Li Auto and ECD Automotive Design’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

9.9% of Li Auto shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of ECD Automotive Design shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.5% of Li Auto shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of ECD Automotive Design shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Li Auto and ECD Automotive Design’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Li Auto $130.70 billion 0.17 $1.65 billion $1.50 13.69 ECD Automotive Design $20.72 million 1.64 -$1.60 million N/A N/A

Li Auto has higher revenue and earnings than ECD Automotive Design.

Risk and Volatility

Li Auto has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ECD Automotive Design has a beta of -1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 259% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Li Auto beats ECD Automotive Design on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc. operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment. The company offers its products through online and offline channels. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc. and changed its name to Li Auto Inc. in July 2020. Li Auto Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About ECD Automotive Design

ECD Automotive Design, Inc. engages in the production and sale of customized Land Rover vehicles in the United States. The company also provides repair or upgrade services and extended warranties to customers. It restores various vehicles, including Land Rovers Defenders, Land Rover Series IIA and III, the Range Rover Classic, and Jaguar E-Type. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Kissimmee, Florida.

