Reviewing Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) and Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC)

Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF – Get Free Report) and Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.4% of Hycroft Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Hycroft Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Osisko Mining and Hycroft Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osisko Mining 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hycroft Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Osisko Mining presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.29%. Given Osisko Mining’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Osisko Mining is more favorable than Hycroft Mining.

This table compares Osisko Mining and Hycroft Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osisko Mining N/A N/A $165.48 million $0.42 8.31 Hycroft Mining $33.23 million 1.59 -$55.02 million N/A N/A

Osisko Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hycroft Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Osisko Mining and Hycroft Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osisko Mining N/A -1.01% -0.82% Hycroft Mining N/A -371.59% -31.37%

Summary

Osisko Mining beats Hycroft Mining on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Windfall Lake Project, Quévillon Osborne Project, and Urban-Barry Project located in Québec, Canada; and Phoenix Properties located in Québec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Oban Mining Corporation and changed its name to Osisko Mining Inc. in June 2016. Osisko Mining Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is based in Winnemucca, Nevada.

