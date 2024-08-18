Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,072 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 55.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 415 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RIO opened at $61.28 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $58.89 and a 52-week high of $75.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 6.8%.

RIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

