Robert W. Baird Cuts European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Price Target to $7.00

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

EWCZ has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on European Wax Center from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup downgraded European Wax Center from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on European Wax Center from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, European Wax Center currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.93.

European Wax Center Stock Performance

Shares of EWCZ stock opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $361.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17. European Wax Center has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $18.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day moving average is $11.51.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $51.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.88 million. European Wax Center had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that European Wax Center will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On European Wax Center

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in European Wax Center by 13.1% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,745,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,617,000 after buying an additional 435,270 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in European Wax Center during the second quarter valued at $3,274,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in European Wax Center by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,265,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,380,000 after purchasing an additional 265,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in European Wax Center by 44.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 538,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after buying an additional 164,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,360,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,482,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

European Wax Center Company Profile

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

