Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.95

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.95 and last traded at $6.94, with a volume of 16670732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on RKLB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $5.45 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Rocket Lab USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.48.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 54.17% and a negative return on equity of 34.12%. The business had revenue of $106.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 63,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $268,092.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,383,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,839,116.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 63,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $268,092.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,383,677 shares in the company, valued at $5,839,116.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 29,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $122,489.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 666,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,811,030.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Lab USA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,000,578 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $119,192,000 after buying an additional 2,448,789 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Rocket Lab USA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 95,704 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 16,115 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 18.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,074 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 294,054 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 15.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,691,090 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 229,512 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Further Reading

