Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $82.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $88.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 67.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ROOT. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Root from $15.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Root from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Root from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Root from $11.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.78.

NASDAQ:ROOT opened at $49.00 on Friday. Root has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $86.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.25.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $1.22. The business had revenue of $289.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.80 million. Root had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 50.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 286.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.55) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Root will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Beth A. Birnbaum sold 1,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $75,767.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,013 shares in the company, valued at $699,287.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Root by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 9,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Root by 76.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Root in the first quarter worth about $293,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Root in the second quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Root during the 1st quarter valued at about $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

