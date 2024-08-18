Roth Capital Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Get Progressive alerts:

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Progressive in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 15th. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $12.25 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.75. The consensus estimate for Progressive’s current full-year earnings is $12.02 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.60 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PGR. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Progressive from $296.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Progressive from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Progressive from $262.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.41.

Progressive Stock Down 0.4 %

PGR stock opened at $235.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.30. Progressive has a twelve month low of $129.31 and a twelve month high of $238.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.09%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 9,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.50, for a total transaction of $2,259,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,874,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 9,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.50, for a total transaction of $2,259,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,874,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $2,546,584.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,958 shares in the company, valued at $63,978,003.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,319 shares of company stock valued at $23,671,517. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Progressive

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGR. Second Line Capital LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 12,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 229.4% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 20.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 197.5% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progressive

(Get Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.