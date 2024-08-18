Roth Mkm Cuts Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) Price Target to $3.25

Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Free Report) had its price target cut by Roth Mkm from $4.10 to $3.25 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of MOND stock opened at $1.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $166.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.04. Mondee has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $7.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Mondee during the 1st quarter worth $675,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondee during the first quarter worth $89,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondee in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mondee in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondee by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,226,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after buying an additional 21,943 shares during the last quarter. 32.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.

