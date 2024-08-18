Rubicon Organics (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Trading Up 8.9%

Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF – Get Free Report) shares were up 8.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 3,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 22,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

Rubicon Organics Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.31.

About Rubicon Organics

Rubicon Organics Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, processing, and sale of organic cannabis for the recreational and medical-use markets in Canada. It offers cannabis products in jar, bag, pre-rolls, edible, poutine sauce mix, milled flower, relief stick, cool stick, and oil.

