Sagicor Financial (TSE:SFC) PT Lowered to C$9.00

Sagicor Financial (TSE:SFC – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 57.89% from the company’s previous close.

Get Sagicor Financial alerts:

Sagicor Financial Trading Down 9.7 %

TSE:SFC opened at C$5.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$804.10 million, a P/E ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.21. Sagicor Financial has a twelve month low of C$4.25 and a twelve month high of C$7.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gilbert Samuel Palter acquired 7,200 shares of Sagicor Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,800.00. Company insiders own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Sagicor Financial Company Profile

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related financial services in Jamaica, Barbados, Trinidad, Tobago, other Caribbean region, and the United States. It operates through three segments: Sagicor Jamaica, Sagicor Life, and Sagicor Life USA. The company offers life and health insurance products; employee benefits, including group health and group life benefits; and annuities, asset management, and property and casualty insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sagicor Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sagicor Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.