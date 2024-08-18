SALT Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.81 Million (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One SALT token can now be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $954.03 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About SALT

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

