Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Separately, Argus increased their price objective on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Sanofi Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $54.07 on Friday. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $55.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $136.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.59.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanofi

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 113.8% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,943,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,381,000 after buying an additional 3,164,092 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 1,153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,506,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,286 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sanofi by 19.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,594,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,232 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in Sanofi by 43.1% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,951,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,141 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,520,000. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

