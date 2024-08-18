Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP) Stock Price Up 13.3%

Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 13.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 15.04 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 14.73 ($0.19). Approximately 2,056,817 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,990,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13 ($0.17).
Schroder UK Public Private Trust Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 14.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85. The company has a market cap of £132.89 million, a P/E ratio of -77.50 and a beta of 0.52.
Schroder UK Public Private Trust Company Profile
( Get Free Report)
