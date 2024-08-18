Scotiabank Trims Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Target Price to $164.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from $176.00 to $164.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector outperform rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ILMN. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Illumina from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised shares of Illumina from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $151.10.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $130.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.15. Illumina has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $172.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.38.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 7.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,341 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. STF Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. STF Management LP now owns 2,644 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 12.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 856 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in Illumina by 0.7% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,562 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

