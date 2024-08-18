Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Bought by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,660 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,660 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in SEA were worth $6,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the second quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the second quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SE stock opened at $78.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,576.40 and a beta of 1.51. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $80.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.85.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SE shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Dbs Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.29.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

