Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.48

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$23.48 and last traded at C$23.39, with a volume of 60901 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$22.64.

Seabridge Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$20.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seabridge Gold

In other news, Director Melanie Renee Miller sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.90, for a total transaction of C$472,500.00. In other news, Director Melanie Renee Miller sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.90, for a total value of C$472,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Julie Rachynski sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.45, for a total transaction of C$29,944.20. Insiders have sold a total of 28,519 shares of company stock valued at $551,401 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

Featured Stories

