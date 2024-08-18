Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $62.53

Serabi Gold plc (LON:SRB – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 62.53 ($0.80) and traded as high as GBX 65 ($0.83). Serabi Gold shares last traded at GBX 63.50 ($0.81), with a volume of 73,735 shares.

Serabi Gold Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of £48.09 million, a P/E ratio of 705.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 67.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 62.69.

About Serabi Gold

Serabi Gold plc engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of gold and other metals mining projects in Brazil. The company explores for and produces gold and copper deposits. It primarily holds 100% interests in the Palito mining complex covering an area of approximately 56,631 hectares; and the Coringa Gold Project located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil.

