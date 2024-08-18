ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $10,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,450,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,066,715,000 after purchasing an additional 331,797 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,521,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,781,195,000 after acquiring an additional 53,719 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $1,648,259,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,281,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,612,032,000 after acquiring an additional 81,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,754,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,239,198,000 after acquiring an additional 271,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $738.88, for a total transaction of $1,329,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,819,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $738.88, for a total transaction of $1,329,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,819,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 602 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.75, for a total value of $463,389.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,725.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,178 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,105. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $920.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $835.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $849.62.

ServiceNow stock opened at $827.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $527.24 and a 1-year high of $850.33. The company has a market cap of $169.65 billion, a PE ratio of 88.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $770.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $757.21.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

