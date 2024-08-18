SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $1.07 Million in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 632.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 350.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $221.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

In other news, EVP Blake Russell sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total transaction of $72,497.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,275,659.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Blake Russell sold 433 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total value of $72,497.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,275,659.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $77,819.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,071.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,902 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NXST stock opened at $164.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.30 and a 1 year high of $187.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.07.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.94). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 27.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 57.19%.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Featured Stories

