Shearwater Group (LON:SWG) Shares Down 3.4%

Shares of Shearwater Group plc (LON:SWG – Get Free Report) fell 3.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 42.13 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 42.50 ($0.54). 54,879 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 27,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44 ($0.56).

Shearwater Group Trading Down 3.4 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 41.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 44.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.13 million, a P/E ratio of -472.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.38.

About Shearwater Group

Shearwater Group plc provides organizational resilience solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Services. The company offers SecurEnvoy, a software that provides identity and access management solutions; and Geolang, a software that delivers data discovery, regulatory compliance, digital transformation, and data subject access requests.

