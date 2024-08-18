Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Trading 0% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Friday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $80.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock. Shopify traded as high as $75.36 and last traded at $74.87. 1,484,508 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 10,367,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.85.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Shopify from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Shopify from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Shopify from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.24.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 16,014 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $468,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.54. The stock has a market cap of $96.07 billion, a PE ratio of -438.53, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Shopify had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Shopify’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

