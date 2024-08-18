Short Interest in Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI) Decreases By 10.0%

Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,870,000 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the July 15th total of 12,080,000 shares. Currently, 11.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Get Absci alerts:

Absci Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABSI opened at $4.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average of $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. Absci has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $6.72. The firm has a market cap of $453.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.21.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Absci had a negative return on equity of 44.60% and a negative net margin of 2,042.01%. The company had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Absci will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABSI. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Absci in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Absci from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Absci in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABSI

Insider Activity

In other Absci news, major shareholder Phoenix Venture Partners Ii Lp sold 3,100,000 shares of Absci stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $13,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,279,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,896.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Zachariah Jonasson sold 19,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $98,897.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 384,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,059.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Phoenix Venture Partners Ii Lp sold 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $13,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,279,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,896.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Absci

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABSI. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Absci in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Absci during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Absci during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Absci in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Absci in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

Absci Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Absci Corporation operates as a data-first generative artificial intelligence (AI) drug creation company in the United States. The company combines AI with scalable wet lab technologies to create biologics for patients. Its integrated drug creation platform is designed to improve upon traditional biologic drug discovery by using AI to simultaneously optimize multiple drug characteristics that may be important to development and therapeutic benefit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Absci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.