Short Interest in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Rises By 18.6%

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 320,900 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the July 15th total of 270,500 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Alamo Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of ALG opened at $177.67 on Friday. Alamo Group has a 12 month low of $157.74 and a 12 month high of $231.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.44). Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $416.30 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alamo Group will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.25%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ALG shares. StockNews.com cut Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Alamo Group from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Alamo Group from $223.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Alamo Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alamo Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 759,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,681,000 after acquiring an additional 7,121 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Alamo Group by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 596,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,191,000 after purchasing an additional 193,463 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 9.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 386,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,888,000 after purchasing an additional 33,190 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 16.3% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 372,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,518,000 after purchasing an additional 52,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 17.1% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 344,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,635,000 after buying an additional 50,327 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamo Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.