Short Interest in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Decreases By 10.6%

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,470,000 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the July 15th total of 5,000,000 shares. Approximately 11.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 481,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Arcellx in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Arcellx from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arcellx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLX. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arcellx during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Decheng Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Arcellx by 50.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Arcellx in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ACLX stock opened at $65.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.28. Arcellx has a one year low of $30.88 and a one year high of $75.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.38 and a beta of 0.23.
Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.01. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 38.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $27.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arcellx will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).
