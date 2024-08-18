Short Interest in Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Drops By 20.0%

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Buzzi Price Performance
BZZUY stock opened at $18.87 on Friday. Buzzi has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $21.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.07.
About Buzzi
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Buzzi
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.