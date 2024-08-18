Short Interest in Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Drops By 20.0%

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BZZUY stock opened at $18.87 on Friday. Buzzi has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $21.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.07.

About Buzzi

Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi S.p.A.

