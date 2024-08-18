Short Interest in Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Increases By 16.4%

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 691,500 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the July 15th total of 594,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 300.7 days.
Cascades Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CADNF opened at $6.69 on Friday. Cascades has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $11.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.42.
About Cascades
