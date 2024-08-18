Short Interest in China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Increases By 8.6%

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,276,200 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the July 15th total of 3,937,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

China Literature Stock Performance

Shares of China Literature stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.30. China Literature has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $3.35.

China Literature Company Profile

China Literature Limited, an investment holding company, operates an online literature platform in the People's Republic of China. The company promotes intellectual properties primarily through its online literature platforms, such as QQ Reading and Qidian; and New Classics Media, a film and TV drama series production house.

