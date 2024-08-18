Short Interest in Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Rises By 21.2%

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the July 15th total of 915,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.2 days. Currently, 8.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Clipper Realty by 286.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 8,593 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Clipper Realty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 735,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Clipper Realty by 25.6% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. 37.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clipper Realty Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of CLPR opened at $4.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average of $4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.86 million, a P/E ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.32. Clipper Realty has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $6.22.

Clipper Realty Announces Dividend

Clipper Realty ( NYSE:CLPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.16). Clipper Realty had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 50.47%. The business had revenue of $37.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clipper Realty will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%. Clipper Realty’s payout ratio is presently -108.57%.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

