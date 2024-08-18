Short Interest in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Drops By 17.0%

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the July 15th total of 3,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 593,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Enhabit Stock Down 2.2 %

EHAB opened at $8.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $419.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.85. Enhabit has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $13.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $260.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.99 million. Enhabit had a positive return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Enhabit will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Enhabit by 87.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 147,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 68,966 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Enhabit by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 340,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 95,488 shares in the last quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enhabit by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 600,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after acquiring an additional 31,929 shares during the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC purchased a new position in Enhabit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,968,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 96,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 40,684 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on EHAB shares. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Enhabit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Enhabit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $8.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. SVB Leerink raised Enhabit from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Enhabit from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.35.

Enhabit Company Profile

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

