Short Interest in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Declines By 8.6%

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the July 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Get First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,939,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 70,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 100,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

FEX opened at $99.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.65 and its 200 day moving average is $96.50. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $76.65 and a 12-month high of $100.95.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.