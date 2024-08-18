Short Interest in Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) Expands By 18.7%

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,320,000 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the July 15th total of 3,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 677,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days. Approximately 13.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Grindr Stock Performance

NYSE:GRND opened at $11.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.83 and a beta of 0.35. Grindr has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GRND shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Grindr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Grindr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Grindr in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Grindr news, CEO George Arison sold 2,931 shares of Grindr stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,022,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,226,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Grindr news, CEO George Arison sold 2,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,022,666 shares in the company, valued at $30,226,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Fu Bin Lu sold 388,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $3,499,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,388,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,206,624.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 769,833 shares of company stock valued at $7,070,804 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grindr

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Grindr by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 627,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,685,000 after acquiring an additional 347,626 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grindr in the 2nd quarter worth $3,640,000. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of Grindr in the second quarter worth $3,179,000. Yarra Square Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Grindr during the second quarter valued at $3,005,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grindr by 264.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 260,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 189,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Grindr Company Profile

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

