Short Interest in Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP) Expands By 21.1%

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the July 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Imperial Petroleum Stock Performance

Imperial Petroleum stock opened at $24.97 on Friday. Imperial Petroleum has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $25.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.98.

Imperial Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a $0.5469 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%.

About Imperial Petroleum

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

