Short Interest in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Rises By 12.1%

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,870,000 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the July 15th total of 11,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 801,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Liquidia from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Liquidia in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Liquidia in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $14.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.32. Liquidia has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $16.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.34.

In other news, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $100,904.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,261,217.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $48,942.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,914,234.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $100,904.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,261,217.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,437 shares of company stock valued at $268,549. Company insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Liquidia by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Liquidia by 53.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 28,638 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the second quarter valued at $545,000. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the second quarter valued at $1,461,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

