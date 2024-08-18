Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Receives $21.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

SILK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.50 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Silk Road Medical from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.50 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter worth $5,789,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,111,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,007,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical during the 1st quarter worth $710,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the first quarter valued at about $1,605,000. Finally, Birchview Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 282.8% in the fourth quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 158,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 116,800 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SILK opened at $27.12 on Thursday. Silk Road Medical has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $27.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a current ratio of 7.63.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $51.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.74 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 37.30% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization (TCAR). Its products comprise ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and establish temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System for transcarotid access; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit, which is used to gain initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for atraumatic vessel navigation and target lesion crossing for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a transcarotid rapid exchange balloon for the TCAR procedure.

